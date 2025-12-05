ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
DePaul University
DePaul University ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร in United States ที่ DePaul University อยู่ในช่วง $42K ถึง $57.5K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ DePaul University อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$45.5K - $54K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$42K$45.5K$54K$57.5K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน DePaul University?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร ที่ DePaul University in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $57,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ DePaul University สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร in United States คือ $42,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

