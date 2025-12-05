ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Department of Veterans Affairs
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม

Department of Veterans Affairs ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in United States ที่ Department of Veterans Affairs อยู่ในช่วง $173K ถึง $251K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Department of Veterans Affairs อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$196K - $228K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$173K$196K$228K$251K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Department of Veterans Affairs?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ Department of Veterans Affairs in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $251,090 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Department of Veterans Affairs สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in United States คือ $173,020

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

