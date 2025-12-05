ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security นักสรรหาบุคลากร เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States ที่ Department of Homeland Security อยู่ในช่วง $34.9K ถึง $48.7K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Department of Homeland Security อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$37.8K - $45.8K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$34.9K$37.8K$45.8K$48.7K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Department of Homeland Security?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ Department of Homeland Security in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $48,720 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Department of Homeland Security สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States คือ $34,860

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

