Department of Homeland Security
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ Department of Homeland Security อยู่ในช่วง $115K ถึง $168K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Department of Homeland Security อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

$132K - $151K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$115K$132K$151K$168K
แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ Department of Homeland Security อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $167,560 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Department of Homeland Security สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) คือ $115,020

