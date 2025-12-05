ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in India ที่ Dentsu อยู่ในช่วง ₹735K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง ₹647K ต่อyear สำหรับ L2 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in India รวม ₹843K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dentsu อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.