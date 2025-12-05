ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dentsu
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

Dentsu นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dentsu อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$28K - $31.9K
Spain
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$24.4K$28K$31.9K$35.6K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 1 เพิ่มเติม นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Dentsu เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Dentsu?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Dentsu in Spain อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €30,800 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dentsu สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in Spain คือ €21,142

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Dentsu

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.