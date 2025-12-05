ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dentsu
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ

Dentsu นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States ที่ Dentsu รวม $67.5K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $85K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dentsu อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$67.5K
$67.5K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ระดับอาชีพใน Dentsu?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ Dentsu in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $130,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dentsu สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States คือ $85,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

