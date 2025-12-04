ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Democratic National Committee
Democratic National Committee
Democratic National Committee นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Democratic National Committee อยู่ในช่วง $74.7K ถึง $106K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Democratic National Committee อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$84.6K - $96.3K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$74.7K$84.6K$96.3K$106K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Democratic National Committee?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ที่ Democratic National Committee in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $106,200 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Democratic National Committee สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $74,700

