Delta Electronics เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Delta Electronics อยู่ในช่วง $16,027 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $153,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Delta Electronics. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/19/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $45.8K

วิศวกรเครือข่าย

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
Median $49.5K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $36K

วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
Median $49.6K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $41.8K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $62.2K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$90.5K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$35.3K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$16K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$52.7K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$51.5K
ฝ่ายขาย
$153K
วิศวกรขาย
$149K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$63.1K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Delta Electronics คือ ฝ่ายขาย at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $153,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Delta Electronics คือ $50,577

