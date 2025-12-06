ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dell Technologies
ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United States ที่ Dell Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $98.5K ต่อyear สำหรับ L6 ถึง $225K ต่อyear สำหรับ L9 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $195K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Mechanical Engineer I
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
L6
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
L7
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
L8
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ Dell Technologies in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $295,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dell Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเครื่องกล in United States คือ $190,000

