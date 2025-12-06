ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dell Technologies
ค่าตอบแทน ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ in Ireland ที่ Dell Technologies รวม €118K ต่อyear สำหรับ L9 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$110K - $129K
Ireland
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$102K$110K$129K$142K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L5
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)



แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ ที่ Dell Technologies in Ireland อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €123,567 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dell Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ in Ireland คือ €88,715

