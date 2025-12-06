ค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States ที่ Dell Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $72.9K ต่อyear สำหรับ L5 ถึง $152K ต่อyear สำหรับ L9 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $130K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Business Analyst I
$72.9K
$69.3K
$0
$3.7K
Business Analyst II
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
Senior Business Analyst
$105K
$102K
$0
$3.3K
Principal Analyst
$139K
$131K
$0
$8.2K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.3%
ปี 3
ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
