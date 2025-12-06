ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dell Technologies
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักบัญชี

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักบัญชี

Dell Technologies นักบัญชี เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน นักบัญชี in United States ที่ Dell Technologies รวม $112K ต่อyear สำหรับ L7 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$105K - $123K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ดู 3 ระดับอื่นๆ
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)



ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

นักบัญชีเทคนิค

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักบัญชี ที่ Dell Technologies in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $136,305 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dell Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักบัญชี in United States คือ $97,860

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

