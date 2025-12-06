ค่าตอบแทน นักบัญชี in United States ที่ Dell Technologies รวม $112K ต่อyear สำหรับ L7 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.3%
ปี 3
ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
