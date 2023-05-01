ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dante Labs
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Dante Labs ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Dante Genomics is a global genomics and precision medicine company that provides customized genomic analysis processes to improve healthcare and save lives. They work with customers in 97 countries and prioritize a human approach to health.

    dantelabs.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    351
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Dante Labs

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ