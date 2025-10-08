ค่าตอบแทน นักออกแบบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ in United States ที่ CVS Health อยู่ในช่วง $120K ต่อyear สำหรับ Product Designer ถึง $140K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Product Designer II แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $145K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CVS Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
