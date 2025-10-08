ค่าตอบแทน Health Informatics in United States ที่ CVS Health อยู่ในช่วง $137K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist ถึง $286K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Director แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $164K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CVS Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
