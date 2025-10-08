ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CVS Health
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • Health Informatics

  • New York City Area

CVS Health Health Informatics เงินเดือน ใน New York City Area

ค่าตอบแทน Health Informatics in New York City Area ที่ CVS Health อยู่ในช่วง $141K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist ถึง $282K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Director แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in New York City Area รวม $165K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CVS Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025

เฉลี่ย ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
ดู 2 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

เราได้เจรจาต่อรองข้อเสนองานหลายพันตำแหน่งและมักจะเพิ่มเงินเดือนได้ $30,000+ (บางครั้งถึง $300,000+) รับบริการเจรจาต่อรองเงินเดือน หรือ รีวิวเรซูเม่ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง - นักสรรหาที่ทำงานนี้ทุกวัน

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง

ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน CVS Health?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ Health Informatics ที่ CVS Health in New York City Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $282,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CVS Health สำหรับตำแหน่ง Health Informatics in New York City Area คือ $172,500

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ CVS Health

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Optum
  • Humana
  • Cigna
  • Aetna
  • Amwell
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ