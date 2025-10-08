ค่าตอบแทน Health Informatics in New York City Area ที่ CVS Health อยู่ในช่วง $141K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist ถึง $282K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Director แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in New York City Area รวม $165K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CVS Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
