CVS Health Health Informatics เงินเดือน ใน Greater Chicago Area

ค่าตอบแทน Health Informatics in Greater Chicago Area ที่ CVS Health อยู่ในช่วง $127K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist ถึง $153K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Data Scientist I แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Chicago Area รวม $138K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CVS Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025

ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ Health Informatics ที่ CVS Health in Greater Chicago Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $180,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CVS Health สำหรับตำแหน่ง Health Informatics in Greater Chicago Area คือ $144,000

