ค่าตอบแทน Health Informatics in Greater Boston Area ที่ CVS Health อยู่ในช่วง $134K ต่อyear สำหรับ Data Scientist ถึง $217K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Data Scientist แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Boston Area รวม $202K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CVS Health อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
