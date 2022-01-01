Cushman & Wakefield เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ช่วงเงินเดือน Cushman & Wakefield ตั้งแต่ $16,850 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ การพัฒนาธุรกิจ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $278,600 สำหรับ การขาย ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Cushman & Wakefield. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

นักบัญชี
Median $60K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $87.2K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $80K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$27.5K
การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$16.8K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$75.2K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$118K
กฎหมาย
$239K
การตลาด
$92K
วิศวกร MEP
$128K
ผู้จัดการทรัพย์สิน
$122K
การขาย
$279K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$186K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$143K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Cushman & Wakefield คือ การขาย at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $278,600 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Cushman & Wakefield คือ $104,819

