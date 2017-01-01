ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CTBK
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    CTBK is Buffalo's premier accounting partner, delivering comprehensive financial expertise through tailored tax, assurance, and consulting services. We combine meticulous bookkeeping with innovative solutions to drive success for diverse clients across construction, healthcare, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and investment sectors. Our dedicated team transforms complex financial challenges into strategic opportunities, ensuring your organization's continued growth and compliance. Experience the difference of personalized financial guidance backed by local insight and industry specialization.

    ctbk.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1994
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    157
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

