ประเภทหุ้น

RSU

ที่ Cruise RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st - ปี ( 25.00 % รายปี )

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd - ปี ( 6.25 % รายไตรมาส )

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd - ปี ( 6.25 % รายไตรมาส )

25 % ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th - ปี ( 6.25 % รายไตรมาส )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.