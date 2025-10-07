ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Cruise
Cruise ผู้สรรหาด้านเทคนิค เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้สรรหาด้านเทคนิค ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Cruise รวม $175K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Cruise อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/7/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Cruise
Technical Recruiter
San Francisco, CA
รวมต่อปี
$175K
ระดับ
L4
เงินเดือนฐาน
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
7 ปี
ประสบการณ์
12 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Cruise?

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Cruise RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้สรรหาด้านเทคนิค ที่ Cruise in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $255,600 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Cruise สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้สรรหาด้านเทคนิค in United States คือ $219,450

