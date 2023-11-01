ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Crimson Education
Crimson Education เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Crimson Education ตั้งแต่ $49,750 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $298,500 สำหรับ นักธนาคารการลงทุน ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Crimson Education. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$54.8K
การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$65.7K
นักธนาคารการลงทุน
$299K

ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
$66.7K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$49.8K
นักเขียนทางเทคนิค
$73.2K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Crimson Education คือ นักธนาคารการลงทุน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $298,500 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Crimson Education คือ $66,168

