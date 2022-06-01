ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Constellation Software เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Constellation Software อยู่ในช่วง $47,076 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $142,509 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Constellation Software. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $97.1K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $65K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$47.1K

พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$82.6K
การตลาด
$116K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$58.8K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$54.9K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$143K
ฝ่ายขาย
$99.5K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$99.8K
นักลงทุนร่วมทุน
$80.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Constellation Software คือ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $142,509 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Constellation Software คือ $82,626

