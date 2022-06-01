ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Community Brands
Community Brands เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Community Brands ตั้งแต่ $24,964 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $206,960 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Community Brands. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$207K
การขาย
$60.3K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$25K

สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$60.2K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying role reported at Community Brands is ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Community Brands is $60,231.

