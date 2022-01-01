ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Comerica เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Comerica ตั้งแต่ $75,000 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $232,560 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Comerica. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $88.8K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $140K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $75K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$109K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$167K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$233K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$219K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$164K
นักประเมินความเสี่ยง
$77.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Comerica คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $232,560 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Comerica คือ $140,000

