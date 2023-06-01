ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CodiumAI
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ CodiumAI ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    CodiumAI offers AI-powered code integrity tools for developers to test and analyze their code. The company provides non-trivial tests suggested within the IDE to help developers code smart and create more valuable software.

    codium.ai
    เว็บไซต์
    2022
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    20
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ CodiumAI

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Square
    • Snap
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ