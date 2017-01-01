ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Codete
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Codete ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Codete is a Polish IT company specializing in custom software solutions and IT consulting services, offering a wide range of services including software development, IT audit, dedicated developers, and software development centers.

    https://codete.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    330
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Codete

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Stripe
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ