Clearco เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Clearco ตั้งแต่ $77,472 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ การขาย ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $188,187 สำหรับ การตลาด ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Clearco. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $133K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$104K
การตลาด
$188K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$146K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$95K
การขาย
$77.5K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $176K
ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Clearco adalah การตลาด at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $188,187. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Clearco adalah $132,641.

