แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักคณิตศาสตร์ประกันภัย ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Cigna รวม $126K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Cigna อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Cigna
Actuary
Madison, WI
รวมต่อปี
$126K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
$126K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
4 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Cigna?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
Options

ที่ Cigna Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (25.00% รายปี)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักคณิตศาสตร์ประกันภัย ที่ Cigna in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $185,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Cigna สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักคณิตศาสตร์ประกันภัย in United States คือ $123,300

