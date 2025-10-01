ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CIBC ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน ใน Greater Toronto Area

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in Greater Toronto Area ที่ CIBC อยู่ในช่วง CA$109K ต่อyear สำหรับ Associate Product Manager ถึง CA$142K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Product Manager แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Greater Toronto Area รวม CA$121K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CIBC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/1/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Product Manager
CA$109K
CA$89.1K
CA$0
CA$19.5K
Product Manager I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Manager III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
ดู 2 ระดับอื่นๆ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ส่งข้อมูล
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ CIBC in Greater Toronto Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CA$167,057 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CIBC สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in Greater Toronto Area คือ CA$127,339

