Chorus Aviation
    Chorus Aviation provides aviation support services in the US and Canada through its subsidiaries. It operates in two segments: Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The former includes contract flying, aircraft leasing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and technical services. The latter provides aircraft leasing to third-party air operators. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a portfolio of 62 leased aircraft, including Dash 8-400s, ATR72-600s, CRJ1000s, E190s, E195s, and A220-300s. Chorus Aviation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Dartmouth, Canada.

    https://chorusaviation.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2017
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    4,783
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

