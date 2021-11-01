ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chipotle Mexican Grill เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Chipotle Mexican Grill อยู่ในช่วง $30,150 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเขียนเทคนิค ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $156,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Chipotle Mexican Grill. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $140K
บริการลูกค้า
Median $38K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $156K

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$74.6K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$147K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$127K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$60.3K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$59.7K
ฝ่ายขาย
$129K
นักเขียนเทคนิค
$30.2K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Chipotle Mexican Grill คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $156,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chipotle Mexican Grill คือ $100,808

