ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโครงการ in Singapore ที่ China Telecom อยู่ในช่วง SGD 73.2K ถึง SGD 102K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ China Telecom อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$61.5K - $74.5K
Singapore
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$56.7K$61.5K$74.5K$79.2K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ China Telecom in Singapore อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี SGD 102,306 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ China Telecom สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ in Singapore คือ SGD 73,202

