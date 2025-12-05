ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
China Telecom
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • การตลาด

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ การตลาด

China Telecom การตลาด เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย การตลาด in China ที่ China Telecom อยู่ในช่วง CN¥90.3K ถึง CN¥131K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ China Telecom อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$14.4K - $16.7K
China
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$12.7K$14.4K$16.7K$18.4K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม การตลาด ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ China Telecom เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน China Telecom?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว การตลาด ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ การตลาด ที่ China Telecom in China อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CN¥131,114 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ China Telecom สำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด in China คือ CN¥90,347

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ China Telecom

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/china-telecom/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.