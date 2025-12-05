ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
China Telecom
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ

China Telecom นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in Hong Kong (SAR) ที่ China Telecom อยู่ในช่วง HK$548K ถึง HK$795K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ China Telecom อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$79.5K - $92.3K
Hong Kong (SAR)
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$70.1K$79.5K$92.3K$102K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ China Telecom เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน China Telecom?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ China Telecom in Hong Kong (SAR) อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี HK$794,803 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ China Telecom สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in Hong Kong (SAR) คือ HK$547,679

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ China Telecom

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/china-telecom/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.