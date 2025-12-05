ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chime Solutions
Chime Solutions ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร in United States ที่ Chime Solutions อยู่ในช่วง $166K ถึง $236K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Chime Solutions อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

$188K - $214K
United States
$166K$188K$214K$236K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร ที่ Chime Solutions in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $236,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chime Solutions สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร in United States คือ $166,000

