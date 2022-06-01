ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chili Piper
Chili Piper เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Chili Piper อยู่ในช่วง $70,350 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $136,953 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Chili Piper. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $120K
ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า
$137K
การดำเนินงานด้านบุคลากร
$83.6K

นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$103K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$70.4K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$114K
ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Chili Piper คือ ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $136,953 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chili Piper คือ $108,663

