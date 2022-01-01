ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chick-fil-A เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Chick-fil-A อยู่ในช่วง $31,200 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $227,562 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Chick-fil-A. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรข้อมูล

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
9 $167K
10 $207K
บริการลูกค้า
Median $32K

ฝ่ายขาย
Median $31.2K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $225K
การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$184K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $104K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$79.7K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$101K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$184K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$70.4K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$177K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$186K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $150K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Chick-fil-A คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ at the 10 level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $227,562 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chick-fil-A คือ $151,996

