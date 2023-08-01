ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Chevron Phillips Chemical อยู่ในช่วง $85,706 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $243,775 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Chevron Phillips Chemical. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $100K
นักบัญชี
$92.5K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$85.7K

วิศวกรเคมี
$93.5K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$244K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Chevron Phillips Chemical คือ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $243,775 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chevron Phillips Chemical คือ $93,530

