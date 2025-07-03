ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chetu เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Chetu อยู่ในช่วง $1,191 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $149,250 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Chetu. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$1.2K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$149K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$3.4K

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$146K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$30.2K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Chetu คือ ผู้จัดการโครงการ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $149,250 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chetu คือ $30,150

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ