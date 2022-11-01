ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chess.com
Chess.com เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Chess.com อยู่ในช่วง $53,443 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $120,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Chess.com. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $120K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$53.4K
การตลาด
$106K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Chess.com คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $120,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chess.com คือ $105,840

