Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation ผู้จัดการโครงการ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโครงการ in United States ที่ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation อยู่ในช่วง $71.4K ถึง $99.5K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

$76.5K - $90.1K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$71.4K$76.5K$90.1K$99.5K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $99,450 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ in United States คือ $71,400

