สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
CheMondis is a B2B marketplace for chemicals in Europe, connecting verified buyers and suppliers in the chemical industry. They facilitate digital trade of industrial chemicals with a portfolio of over 70,000 listed products.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ