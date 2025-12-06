ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Charles River Associates
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
Charles River Associates นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ Charles River Associates อยู่ในช่วง $138K ถึง $196K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Charles River Associates อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$156K - $185K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$138K$156K$185K$196K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Charles River Associates?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Charles River Associates in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $195,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Charles River Associates สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $137,700

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

