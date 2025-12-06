ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Character.ai
Character.ai วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Character.ai รวม $410K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Character.ai อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Character.ai
Software Engineer
Menlo Park, CA
รวมต่อปี
$410K
ระดับ
L5
เงินเดือนฐาน
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$150K
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
0 ปี
ประสบการณ์
0 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Character.ai?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ที่ Character.ai การให้หุ้น/ส่วนแบ่งทุน อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Character.ai in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $792,800 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Character.ai สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $462,500

