ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
cgm.com
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ cgm.com ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Compugroup Medical SE is a Germany-based software developer. The Company focuses on software solutions to the healthcare industry, including physicians, pharmacies, health insurances, laboratories, hospitals and rehabilitation and care facilities.

    cgm.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1987
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    920
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ cgm.com

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Apple
    • Snap
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ