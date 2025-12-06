ค่าตอบแทน สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in Canada ที่ CGI รวม CA$141K ต่อyear สำหรับ Solution Architect แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Canada รวม CA$142K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGI อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
