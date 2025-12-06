ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Canada ที่ CGI อยู่ในช่วง CA$75.2K ต่อyear สำหรับ Associate Software Engineer ถึง CA$125K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Analyst แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Canada รวม CA$82.6K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGI อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
