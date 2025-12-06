ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการ in Canada ที่ CGI อยู่ในช่วง CA$93.6K ต่อyear สำหรับ Project Manager ถึง CA$113K ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Project Manager แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Canada รวม CA$98.7K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGI อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ CGI in Canada อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CA$128,107 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CGI สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ in Canada คือ CA$96,226

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

